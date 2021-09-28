 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

You Can Have A Different Profile Picture In Each Discord: Why The Change Is Important For NFT Growth
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
You Can Have A Different Profile Picture In Each Discord: Why The Change Is Important For NFT Growth

Discord users face the difficult decision of selecting a profile picture and nickname. That picture and nickname will be used across all Discords of which a person is a members.

Discord has announced a change to this practice, but it comes at a cost.

What Happened: Discord announced that Nitro users can select a unique avatar for each server they are in and change their nickname in each server.

Users can select “change nickname” and “edit server profile” in each Discord.

The new feature will only be available to members of Nitro, the subscription plan offered by Discord. Nitro costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year for the new feature and other benefits like server boosts. A cheaper Nitro Classic membership costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

Discord also announced that it will begin rolling out scheduled events. By scheduling future events, the belief is that the communities will have more time to promote and create awareness.

Related Link: Discord Lands Minority Investment From Rival Sony After It Rejected Microsoft Bid 

Why It’s Important: Discord is a free text, audio and video social platform launched in 2015 that relied heavily on video game communities.

The platform has grown and is now used by video game communities, stock trading groups and non-fungible token projects.

The ability to change a profile picture could be a huge win to support the growth of NFTs. Many NFTs are considered PFPs, or profile pictures. Many users who own multiple NFTs are left with the difficult decision of which to make their Discord profile picture or profile on other social media platforms.

Many users may be willing to shell out the monthly fees to show off their NFTs across separate communities.

Scheduled events could help Discord compete with the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces in a push for communities to have a voice with their members for ask me anythings, open mics and interviews.

Discord raised $500 million in a recent funding round that valued the company at $15 billion. The company has investments from Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY), Greylock, Spark Capital, Benchmark and Tencent Holdings (Pink: TCEHY). Discord also turned down a reported $10-billion buyout offer from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). 

The company had 140 million users in December 2020, doubling the total from the previous year. Discord had revenue of $230 million in 2020, up from $45 million in 2019.

The new features for Nitro members could be a way to help support growth of communities and also boost Discord’s revenue, which could help when the company decides it is time to go public.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONY)

Thanos Snap: Could Disney Lose Avengers? What Investors Should Know About Comic Book Lawsuit
Disney's 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Year's Top Grossing Film, 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Sour Note At Box Office
Roblox Monetizing Metaverse With Album Releases, Listening Parties: What Investors Should Know
Customers Throng Best Buy Stores On News Of Limited PlayStation, Xbox Availability: Bloomberg
Sony Pictures Networks India To Merge With Zee Entertainment
Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Clubhouse Discord NFT NFTs non-fungible tokens social mediaNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com