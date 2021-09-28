You Can Have A Different Profile Picture In Each Discord: Why The Change Is Important For NFT Growth

Discord users face the difficult decision of selecting a profile picture and nickname. That picture and nickname will be used across all Discords of which a person is a members.

Discord has announced a change to this practice, but it comes at a cost.

What Happened: Discord announced that Nitro users can select a unique avatar for each server they are in and change their nickname in each server.

Users can select “change nickname” and “edit server profile” in each Discord.

The new feature will only be available to members of Nitro, the subscription plan offered by Discord. Nitro costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year for the new feature and other benefits like server boosts. A cheaper Nitro Classic membership costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

Discord also announced that it will begin rolling out scheduled events. By scheduling future events, the belief is that the communities will have more time to promote and create awareness.

Why It’s Important: Discord is a free text, audio and video social platform launched in 2015 that relied heavily on video game communities.

The platform has grown and is now used by video game communities, stock trading groups and non-fungible token projects.

The ability to change a profile picture could be a huge win to support the growth of NFTs. Many NFTs are considered PFPs, or profile pictures. Many users who own multiple NFTs are left with the difficult decision of which to make their Discord profile picture or profile on other social media platforms.

Many users may be willing to shell out the monthly fees to show off their NFTs across separate communities.

Scheduled events could help Discord compete with the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces in a push for communities to have a voice with their members for ask me anythings, open mics and interviews.

Discord raised $500 million in a recent funding round that valued the company at $15 billion. The company has investments from Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY), Greylock, Spark Capital, Benchmark and Tencent Holdings (Pink: TCEHY). Discord also turned down a reported $10-billion buyout offer from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The company had 140 million users in December 2020, doubling the total from the previous year. Discord had revenue of $230 million in 2020, up from $45 million in 2019.

The new features for Nitro members could be a way to help support growth of communities and also boost Discord’s revenue, which could help when the company decides it is time to go public.