GM Expands EV Offering With Midsize Delivery Van, Wins Verizon As Customer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:51am   Comments
GM Expands EV Offering With Midsize Delivery Van, Wins Verizon As Customer
  • General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle business will add a new midsized cargo hauler to its lineup in 2023. GM has agreed to supply that vehicle to Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ).
  • The medium-sized EV410, aimed at a segment that includes grocery, telecommunications, and other service providers that require smaller vehicles, will be built starting in the second half of 2023 at the company's CAMI assembly plant in Canada. 
  • The Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Ontario plant will start building the larger EV600 van in November 2022.
  • GM has been gearing up to produce its larger electric van, the EV600, with the first 500 reserved for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), Bloomberg reports
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 0.08% at $53.28 on the last check Tuesday.

