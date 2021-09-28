 Skip to main content

Why Zoom Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Shares of large technology companies, including Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. 

Zoom is trading lower by 3.9% at $262.14. Zoom has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $261.21.

