Smart Share Global Plans $50M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
  • Chinese consumer tech company Smart Share Global Ltd's (NASDAQ: EMboard of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.
  • Smart Share held $476.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EM shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $2.69 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap

