Xiaobai Maimai Plans Entry Into US Radiation Oncology Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Xiaobai Maimai Plans Entry Into US Radiation Oncology Business
  • Chinese social e-commerce platform Xiaobai Maimai Inc (NASDAQ: HXhas announced its plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.
  • Xiaobai recently established We Health Limited, a subsidiary based in New York, to focus on the cancer therapy and radiation oncology business in the U.S.
  • Xiaobai's Board has appointed Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang, who has experience in medical health, health management, and medical technology-related businesses, as its Co-Chief Executive Officer.
  • The company plans to open radiation oncology centers on the East Coast and provide personalized consultation, treatment planning, radiotherapy, and related services to patients with a wide variety of cancers.
  • Price Action: HX shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $1.86 on the last check Tuesday.

