Alfi Shares Gain On Vistar Media Collaboration
- AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) collaborated with the programmatic exchange, Vistar Media.
- The partnership aims to provide advertisers and agencies programmatic access to Alfi's impactful inventory and enable complex ad delivery across all campaigns.
- Alfi will be joining the programmatic exchange via Vistar's supply-side platform, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory via an open exchange or private marketplace deal.
- Alfi will also leverage Vistar's ad serving technology to power a sophisticated advertising planning, buying, and reporting experience.
- Impressions, ad spots in a loop, the frequency of ads, and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi's software will help target ad campaign delivery.
- Price Action: ALF shares traded higher by 19.3% at $8.46 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
