4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Emmaus Life Sciences
The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman & CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 2500 shares at an average price of $1.69. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,235.00.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped over 20% over the previous month.
What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
Planet Green
The Trade: Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou acquired a total of 1320000 shares shares at an average price of $2.60. The insider spent $3,432,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped over 46% since the start of the year.
What Planet Green Does: Planet Green Holdings is a diversified technology and consumer products company with presence in North America and China engaged in Chemical Products, Tea Products and Online Advertising Services.
Energy Services of America
The Trade: Energy Services of America Corporation (OTC: ESOA) Director Frank Lucente acquired a total of 4150 shares at an average price of $1.86. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,715.00.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 48% year-to-date
What Energy Services of America Does: Energy Services of America is engaged in providing contracting services for energy-related companies.
Iveda Solutions
The Trade: Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IVDA) Director Joseph A. Farnsworth acquired a total of 194486 shares at an average price of $0.31. To acquire these shares, it cost $59,599.70.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares climbed more than 30% over the previous month.
What Iveda Solutions Does: Iveda Solutions is engaged in offering real-time IP video surveillance technologies. The company provides IoT sensors and devices for various applications such as energy management, smart home, smart building, smart community and patient and eldercare.
