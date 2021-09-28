Medtronic's Radial Artery Access Portfolio Approved In Europe
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has received CE Mark approval for its radial artery access portfolio, including the Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter and Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter.
- The Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter is designed to access the neuro vasculature through the radial artery versus the transfemoral artery.
- 510(K) cleared by the FDA, the product has been in use at limited sites in the U.S.
- Price Action: MDT stock closed 0.98% lower at $128.75 on Monday.
