SeaSpine's Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Modules Approved In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 9:14am   Comments
  • SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNEreceived simultaneous CE Mark certification for its Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for the 7D FLASH Navigation System. 
  • The approval expands the applications and functionality of the FLASH Navigation System for cranial surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery for the European market.
  • The 7D FLASH Navigation System uses visible light to quickly create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal and cranial procedures. 
  • Also Read: SeaSpine Warns Surgical Revenue To Be Hit By COVID-19.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SPNE stock closed at $15.25 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA General

