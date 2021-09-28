 Skip to main content

Cloopen Plans $40M Share Buyback Plan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Cloopen Plans $40M Share Buyback Plan
  • Cloud-based communications solution provider Cloopen Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: RAASboard approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs during twelve months commencing on September 28.
  • The company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.
  • Cloopen held $416 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: RAAS shares traded higher by 2.34% at $4.38 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Buybacks

