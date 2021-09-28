Cloopen Plans $40M Share Buyback Plan
- Cloud-based communications solution provider Cloopen Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: RAAS) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs during twelve months commencing on September 28.
- The company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.
- Cloopen held $416 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: RAAS shares traded higher by 2.34% at $4.38 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
