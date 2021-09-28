18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 40% to $1.61 in pre-market trading as Form 4 showed CEO Bin Zhou bought 1.32 million shares at an average price of $2.60 per share.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 24.3% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Monday.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 17.8% to $11.25 in pre-market trading. Frequency Electronics said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optically-pumped rubidium atomic frequency standard.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 15.1% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Monday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares rose 15% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Monday. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd won an additional multi-product order for export to Israel.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) rose 12.2% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 11.9% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) rose 9.3% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Monday.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 6.2% to $0.9874 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 5.6% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Monday.
Losers
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) shares fell 11.7% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after surging around 8% on Monday.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 11.5% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. The company, last month, reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 10.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic reduction in workforce and extension in cash runway.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 8.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Red Cat Holdings shares climbed 50% on Monday after the company won a 5-year NASA contract.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 7.2% to $89.79 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $119 to $82.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 6.7% to $14.08 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Monday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 5.3% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. The company recently said it is establishing Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 5.1% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported H1 and Q2 earnings results.
