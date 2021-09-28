 Skip to main content

Market Overview

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares surged 50% to close at $3.60 on Monday after the company said its subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc, won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) jumped 34.7% to settle at $5.40 after jumping over 35% on Friday. Paltalk, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 33.3% to close at $2.72.
  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) shares jumped 32.5% to close at $43.71 after gaining over 7% on Friday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 32.4% to settle at $11.15.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) jumped 31.4% to close at $5.32. The company, last month, said it swung to a profit in the second quarter.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) gained 24.5% to settle at $20.77.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares climbed 24.1% to close at $2.83.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 22% to close at $3.00.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) gained 22% to close at $5.88.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 21.8% to settle at $0.8330 after jumping around 15% on Friday. Naked Brand’s Chairman and CEO announced the company believes it has found an opportunity in the clean technology sector.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 21.3% to close at $2.85.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) surged 19.8% to settle at $24.80.
  • Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) gained 19.5% to close at $32.84. Immuneering recently announced inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 18.8% to close at $17.63.
  • Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) surged 17.8% to settle at $6.08 amid interest due to the vote taking place Sept. 28, 2021, for the merger with Nanotech Security Corp.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 17.2% to close at $10.96.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) surged 15.9% to settle at $4.75. Contango Oil & Gas, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 15.7% to close at $17.00.
  • AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) rose 15.6% to settle at $17.00.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) climbed 15.3% to close at $13.34. Shares of oil and energy companies traded higher as oil prices gained amid supply concerns from the impact of Hurricane Ida.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) surged 15.1% to close at $10.61 following a rise in the 10-year US treasury yield.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 14.5% to close at $6.73.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 14.4% to close at $2.39. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $8.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 13.8% to settle at $10.34 amid an increase in oil and gas commodity prices.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) rose 13.3% to close at $2.47.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)gained 13% to settle at $4.95. Chatham Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm that manages funds that beneficially owns 14.9% of the outstanding common stock and the largest bondholder of RR Donnelley & Sons, has sent a letter to RRD's Board of Directors.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 12.8% to settle at $7.67 after dropping over 3% on Friday.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 12.7% to settle at $21.37 after the company announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) climbed 10.4% to settle at $6.98. Vinco Ventures and Emmersive Entertainment recently launched their first NFT streaming movie soundtrack.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) rose 8.9% to close at $12.92. Gossamer Bio, last week, announced appointment of Bryan Giraudo as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 8.9% to close at $0.86 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NASDAQ: FEDU) gained 7.5% to close at $0.86. The company’s board of directors recently approved a share repurchase of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs of up to $15.0 million during the next twelve-month period.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 6.1% to close at $4.16. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported a $30 million private placement at $3.92 per share.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 5.5% to close at $4.97. US Energy, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.70 million.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 5.1% to close at $8.88 after gaining over 4% on Friday. The company, last month, released Q2 earnings.

Losers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares tumbled 34.8% to close at $2.12 on Monday after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) dropped 20.6% to close at $4.33 after jumping 58% on Friday.
  • Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) fell 18.9% to close at $12.27.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) declined 14.8% to settle at $20.65 amid profit taking following last week's strength.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 14.3% to close at $4.48. Capricor Therapeutics, last week, announced final data from Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial of CAP-1002 for advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) fell 13.6% to close at $18.15.
  • Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) dipped 13% to settle at $8.44.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) fell 13% to close at $6.70.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 12.4% to close at $1.76 as the company reported a 16 million share offering at $2.035 per share.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dropped 11.8% to close at $3.96.
  • Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) fell 11% to close at $20.62.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) dropped 10.3% to settle at $47.45.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) slipped 9.9% to settle at $2.81.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 7.7% to close at $10.48 after dropping 11% on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies recently said it will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

