Key Takeaways From Activision Blizzard's EEOC Agreement On Workplace Harassment
- Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to settle claims and strengthen further policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.
- Activision Blizzard has committed to creating an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.
- Any unutilized amount will be divided between charities that advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around harassment and gender equality issues as approved by the EEOC.
- Activision Blizzard also announced an initiative to develop software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for employers across the technology industry.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.73% at $74.53 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
