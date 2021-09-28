 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Sees 18% Downside In Logitech - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 6:11am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $82, down from $119, implying a downside of 17.5%.
  • In a research note titled 'Data Turning Bearish With More Downside From Here,' Huberty noted that the firm's data shows cyclical tailwinds were fading and difficult year-over-year growth comparisons approaching for Logitech. 
  • Huberty sees a greater probability of negative estimate revisions and multiple compression, suggesting further downside from current levels.
  • Price Action: LOGI shares traded lower by 7.34% at $89.68 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for LOGI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jul 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2021Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for LOGI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

