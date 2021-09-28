Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to widen to $87.0 billion in August after shrinking to $86.8 billion in July.
- Data on wholesale inventories for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.4% in August.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index has been exceeding expectations in the recent period, with analysts expecting a 1.6% monthly increase for July.
- The FHFA's house price index for July is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1.5% on the month in July.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 114.8 in September from 113.8 in August.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for August will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:40 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
