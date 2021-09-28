Charter Raises $4B Via Debt Offering
- Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC, and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp, have priced $4.0 billion in notes in a secondary offering.
- The notes included $1.25 billion of 2.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, $1.35 billion of 3.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2042, and $1.4 billion of 3.95% Senior Secured Notes due 2062.
- The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes, including potential buybacks and debt repayment.
- Charter held $87.5 billion in debt as of June 30.
- Price Action: CHTR shares closed lower by 0.64% at $734.41 on Monday.
