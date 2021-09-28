Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta Seeing A 'Lot Of Interest,' Teases 10.2 Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company's full self-driving beta (FSD beta) program is getting a lot of interest.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reveal the full self-driving software version 10.2 would be rolled out by the end of next week and will be pushed to about 1,000 owners on a daily basis in an over-the-air software update, prioritized by the safety rating.

Apologies, 10.2 release will be a week from Friday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

The Palo Alto, California-based Tesla late Friday unveiled the long-awaited software update that lets customers request access to its FSD beta program. Tesla drivers who secure a high safety score jump to the top of the queue to get access.

The electric vehicle maker has not revealed the scores of customers or the number of drivers that have access to the program.

Why It Matters: The software has been mired in controversy with concerns related to safety being frequently raised.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority last week raised concerns about the safety record of Tesla’s advanced driver assistant system just ahead of a wide beta release of the autonomous software system. The agency had also disputed the name "Full Self-Driving" (FSD), which it says is an advanced driver assistance program, not an autonomous vehicle system.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.19% higher at $791.36 a share on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.