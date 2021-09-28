 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Privacy Conscious? Here's How To Use Apple's 'Hide My Email' Feature On iPhone
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 1:54am   Comments
Share:
Privacy Conscious? Here's How To Use Apple's 'Hide My Email' Feature On iPhone

The latest release of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) mobile operating system, iOS 15, has a new privacy feature that can be used by anyone who wants to stay discreet.

What Happened: The feature named ‘Hide My Mail’ lets users, who are subscribed to iCloud storage, create a burner email address that does not reveal the identity of the recipient. 

The feature was introduced in June and users can create and delete as many burner email addresses as they need, CNBC first reported.

How Does It Work? The ‘Hide My Mail’ feature is exclusive to subscribers of the iCloud+ storage service and can be activated from the settings section. Users can then provide a burner email address when prompted for an email account. When created, the emails would direct all messages to the Apple ID email account. 

The feature also allows users to forward an email from burner emails to another email address via the settings section. 

See Also: Apple Has 'Declared War' On Your Privacy: Edward Snowden Reacts To iPhone CSAM Scanning Feature

Why It Matters: A burner email address is a throwaway email account that exists to hold the spam in one place and is best for websites that require one to give an email without bothering to hear from again.

Scamsters use phishing and spam emails to target unsuspecting users to gain access into corporate systems or compromise personal financial and other information with the purpose of identity theft. The privacy feature could help users stay discrete and lower the risk of falling victims to phishing attacks. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.05% lower at $145.37 a share on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher, Evergrande Up 6% Even Amid Concerns Of Debt Crisis, China Power Crunch
Google Appeals Against EU's $5B Penalty On Android Dominance, Seeks To Include Apple
What The Debt Ceiling And Fed Tapering Could Mean For Interest Rate Markets
Microsoft Steams Up Zoom Rivalry With Latest Phone Features
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaky On Why Jeff Bezos Is Taking On Elon Musk
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: emails iOS15 iPhone User PrivacyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com