Privacy Conscious? Here's How To Use Apple's 'Hide My Email' Feature On iPhone

The latest release of Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) mobile operating system, iOS 15, has a new privacy feature that can be used by anyone who wants to stay discreet.

What Happened: The feature named ‘Hide My Mail’ lets users, who are subscribed to iCloud storage, create a burner email address that does not reveal the identity of the recipient.

The feature was introduced in June and users can create and delete as many burner email addresses as they need, CNBC first reported.

How Does It Work? The ‘Hide My Mail’ feature is exclusive to subscribers of the iCloud+ storage service and can be activated from the settings section. Users can then provide a burner email address when prompted for an email account. When created, the emails would direct all messages to the Apple ID email account.

The feature also allows users to forward an email from burner emails to another email address via the settings section.

Why It Matters: A burner email address is a throwaway email account that exists to hold the spam in one place and is best for websites that require one to give an email without bothering to hear from again.

Scamsters use phishing and spam emails to target unsuspecting users to gain access into corporate systems or compromise personal financial and other information with the purpose of identity theft. The privacy feature could help users stay discrete and lower the risk of falling victims to phishing attacks.

