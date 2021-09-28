Tesla, Canoo, Clean Energy Fuels, Alibaba And More: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE: SDC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 511 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 348 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle startup Canoo and oral care company SmileDirectClub are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 245 and 204 mentions, respectively.

Apart from renewable energy company Clean Energy Fuels and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, the other stocks trending on the forum Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and deep sea mining startup TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC).

See Also: Clean Energy Fuels Powers Higher As Interest In Stock Soars: What's Next?

Why It Matters: Tesla has emerged as the most-discussed stock on the forum. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an end-of-quarter memo to employees that this week is the “most intense delivery week ever.”

SmileDirectClub continues to see high interest on the forum as retail investors highlight the company’s short interest. About 32.6% of the company’s float is held short, according to the latest data from Yahoo! Finance.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels gained almost 14% in Monday’s trading amid high interest from retail investors. In addition, CEO Andrew Littlefair said he would be doing an “Ask Me Anything” interview on Reddit after the closing bell on Monday.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 0.3% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $442.64 and further declined less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $442.33.

Tesla’s shares closed almost 2.2% higher in the regular trading session at $791.36 but declined 0.6% in the after-hours session to $786.50.

Canoo’s shares closed almost 8% lower in the regular trading session at $8.32 but rose almost 1.1% in the after-hours session to $8.41.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta Seeing A 'Lot Of Interest,' Teases 10.2 Upgrade