Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers, including BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), are trading lower amid continued volatility in the space as investors weigh booster shot progress. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently predicted a return to 'normal life' within a year with a likely need for annual shots.

Shares of companies in growth sectors are also trading lower amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.484% level. The move in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464.00 and a 52-week low of $61.27.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

