James Bond Red Carpet Premiere: Will This Be a Big Moment For Facebook's Oculus?

The highly anticipated James Bond movie could benefit movie theaters as a beloved franchise returns to the screen. Another company could get a boost as it continues to push forward in its path for growth in the metaverse.

What Happened: The London red carpet premiere of “No Time To Die” will be broadcast live on social media platform Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

The premiere is Tues. Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. local time outside Royal Albert Hall.

“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch are all expected to be in attendance.

Members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are expected to also attend the event.

Viewers on the Facebook stream will be able to post live comments and participate in a question and answer segment.

Facebook Showing Off Oculus: The red carpet premiere will also be an opportunity for Facebook to show off its Oculus virtual reality segment. Oculus users will have a separate live stream through the Oculus Venues app.

An interactive augmented reality filter on Facebook-owned Instagram will also allow fans a chance to see themselves in the opening sequence of the movie.

“With COVID restrictions still in place, it’s been a priority for us to work with the Bond team to ensure fans across our platforms are able to enjoy the build-up with friends and communities — wherever they are in the world,” Facebook Head of Entertainment Partnerships Anna Higgs said.

The large nature of the event could help Facebook’s Oculus segment and augmented reality plans get some positive press and call-outs on technology.

What’s Next: “No Time To Die” was originally set for an April 2020 release. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the release date back on several occasions.

The movie premieres in the U.K. Friday, Sept. 30 and in the U.S., Oct. 8.

“No Time To Die” could be an important box office release for movie theaters because it is exclusive to theaters. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquired Bond partner MGM Studios, which could change the release structure in the future.

The 2015 Bond movie “Spectre” grossed $200.1 million in the U.S. and $680.6 million in international markets.

“Skyfall,” released in 2012, grossed $304.4 million in the U.S. and $804.2 million in international markets.

The Bond movies typically do well in the U.K.: “Spectre” grossed $125 million and was the fourth-largest movie in the country for the year, compared to 218th in the U.S.

“Skyfall” grossed $161.2 million in the U.K, making it the second biggest release of the year, compared to 86th for the U.S.

Photo: Poster via IMDb

