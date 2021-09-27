 Skip to main content

ShiftPixy Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights For Genesis One Anti-Virus Laser Systems
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXYannounced an agreement in principle with Quelliv, Inc., an exclusive manufacturer, and distributor of the anti-viral biotechnology Genesis One laser device, to better support restaurants and retailers in keeping their businesses and customers safe.
  • ShiftPixy has secured exclusive distribution rights for the Genesis One anti-virus laser systems for use in restaurants and retail.
  • The company currently intends to offer the anti-viral system to extend its services to current clients initially, with a significant rollout planned for calendar 2022.
  • Price Action: PIXY shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $1.15 on the last check Monday.

