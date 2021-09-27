Facebook Commits $50M To Responsible Metaverse
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has committed $50 million to build its metaverse in collaboration with organizations responsibly, including data privacy and safety.
- Metaverse refers to a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment.
- The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest the money globally over two years to ensure metaverse technologies are "built in a way that's inclusive and empowering."
- Seoul National University and the University of Hong Kong will research safety, ethics, and responsible design.
- Facebook has been lately at the receiving end over a wide range of factors, including Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers and misinformation allegations.
- Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.18% at $353.58 on Monday.
