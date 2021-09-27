 Skip to main content

Facebook Commits $50M To Responsible Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Facebook Commits $50M To Responsible Metaverse
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has committed $50 million to build its metaverse in collaboration with organizations responsibly, including data privacy and safety.
  • Metaverse refers to a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment.
  • The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest the money globally over two years to ensure metaverse technologies are "built in a way that's inclusive and empowering."
  • Seoul National University and the University of Hong Kong will research safety, ethics, and responsible design.
  • Facebook has been lately at the receiving end over a wide range of factors, including Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers and misinformation allegations.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.18% at $353.58 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

