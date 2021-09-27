 Skip to main content

TikTok Celebrates Over 1B Monthly Users
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
TikTok Celebrates Over 1B Monthly Users
  • ByteDance Ltd's short-form video app TikTok has reached over one billion global monthly users.
  • Users jumped 45% year on year, with the U.S., Europe, Brazil, and Southeast Asia as the most important markets, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FBmonthly active people (MAP) grew 12% year-on-year to 3.51 billion in Q2. Facebook reported 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs).
  • TikTok faced multiple setbacks, including a possible U.S. ban after the former Trump administration deemed its data storage and security a national security risk.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.18% at $353.58 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

