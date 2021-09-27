 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Seelos Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Why Seelos Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEl) is trading higher Monday after Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2.50 to $8.

The Roth Capital analyst said the firm's optimism has increased, citing "the stock having found far firmer ground and the transience of the increase in CADSS."

Three encouraging features of the ongoing SLS-002 trial came from observing faults with the Spravato trials, Aschoff said: "Requirement for suicidal behavior prior to receiving treatment rather than just ideation, exclusion of benzodiazepine use within eight hours of dosing and a process put in place to avoid randomizing patients that are likely to respond to placebo."

The upgrade and new price target were driven by SLS-002 royalties from sales in the U.S. and Europe. Aschoff noted that the company could be an acquisition target.

Seelos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing products that address significant unmet needs in central nervous system disorders and other rare disorders.

SEEL Price Action: Seelos Therapeutics has traded as high as $6.60 and as low as 56 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.90% at $2.47 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for SEEL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Roth CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEEL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEEL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021
Seelos Therapeutics Shares Gain On FDA Approval To Add SLS-005 Regimen In HEALEY ALS Trial
Why Seelos Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Meet The Top 12 CEOs In The Psychedelics Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMCSAExane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage On72.0
CHTRExane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage On956.0
CRBMO CapitalUpgrades3.3
RGENCraig-HallumMaintains368.0
SEELRoth CapitalUpgrades8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com