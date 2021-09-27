 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Steams Up Zoom Rivalry With Latest Phone Features
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Steams Up Zoom Rivalry With Latest Phone Features
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTupgraded its Teams communication app's Teams Phone service to permit transfer calls among devices, take calls in vehicles through Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CarPlay and transcribe calls. 
  • It can now identify spam calls, integrate contact center software, and call Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Croatia, reaching a total coverage to 33 markets.
  •  Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) Zoom Phone already owns these features barring the spam service, CNBC reports
  • Teams Phone will add a virtual walkie-talkie in October, allowing users to push a button to talk, which Zoom has yet to incorporate.
  • Microsoft's Operator Connect allows customers to draw on their existing services from carriers like NTT and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to make calls. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 1.73% at $294.17 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling
Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC
How Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia Stocks Are Reversing Course And What To Watch For
This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com