Microsoft Steams Up Zoom Rivalry With Latest Phone Features
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) upgraded its Teams communication app's Teams Phone service to permit transfer calls among devices, take calls in vehicles through Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CarPlay and transcribe calls.
- It can now identify spam calls, integrate contact center software, and call Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Croatia, reaching a total coverage to 33 markets.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) Zoom Phone already owns these features barring the spam service, CNBC reports.
- Teams Phone will add a virtual walkie-talkie in October, allowing users to push a button to talk, which Zoom has yet to incorporate.
- Microsoft's Operator Connect allows customers to draw on their existing services from carriers like NTT and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) to make calls.
- Price Action: MSFT shares closed lower by 1.73% at $294.17 on Monday.
