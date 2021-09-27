Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower by 2% at $3,356.68 amid overall market weakness as growth stocks dip on a rise in the 10-year treasury yield.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.484% level. The move in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.