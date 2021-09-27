 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TOMI Environmental Stock Slips After $5M Equity Offering
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
TOMI Environmental Stock Slips After $5M Equity Offering
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZhas agreed to issue and sell ~2.87 million shares of its common stock with several institutional investors.
  • The company has also agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to ~1.43 million shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. 
  • The combined purchase price for one share and a warrant to purchase one-half of one share of common stock is $1.7425. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.68 per share.
  • The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be ~$5 million. It intends to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing expenses associated with products, advertising, purchase of inventory, and other general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is to close on September 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading lower by 12.3% at $1.465 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOMZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
CEO Of Tomi Environmental Solns Purchased $86.99 Thousand In Stock
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Short Ideas Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com