CleanSpark Transitions All Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool
- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Digital Currency Group, Inc. subsidiary Foundry Digital LLC announced that CleanSpark had transitioned all of its bitcoin mining power to Foundry USA Pool.
- CleanSpark has now added computing power of over one exahash, generated by over 10,000 latest-generation bitcoin mining machines, to the Foundry USA Pool.
- CleanSpark plans to continue to deploy machines to reach its goal of 2 EH/s by the end of 2021 and 3.2 EH/s by fall 2022.
- Foundry USA Pool is a North American cryptocurrency mining pool that pays its users through the Full-Pay-Per-Share (FPPS) payout method without relying on an external party, guaranteeing stable, risk-free payouts.
- Price Action: CLSK shares traded higher by 3.68% at $11.82 on the last check Monday.
