Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Director Of Sunrun Sold $560 Thousand In Stock

Leslie Dach, Director at Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), made a large insider sell on September 22, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dach sold 13,013 shares of Sunrun at a price of $43.08. The total transaction amounted to $560,600.

Following the transaction, Dach still owns 38,664 shares of the company, worth $1,633,554.

Sunrun shares are trading down 2.0% at $42.25 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sunrun's Insider Trades.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Leslie DachNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

