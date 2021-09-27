 Skip to main content

WidePoint Shares Climb After Restoring Buyback Plan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:02am   Comments
  • WidePoint Corp (NYSE: WYYreinstated its prior share repurchase program.
  • WidePoint can buy back up to $2.1 million shares under the program.
  • The company suspended the program on March 9, 2020, due to the pandemic.
  • WidePoint held $14.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: WYY shares traded higher by 3.82% at $5.38 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

