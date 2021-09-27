WidePoint Shares Climb After Restoring Buyback Plan
- WidePoint Corp (NYSE: WYY) reinstated its prior share repurchase program.
- WidePoint can buy back up to $2.1 million shares under the program.
- The company suspended the program on March 9, 2020, due to the pandemic.
- WidePoint held $14.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: WYY shares traded higher by 3.82% at $5.38 on the last check Monday.
