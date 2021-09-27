 Skip to main content

This Analyst Sees 42% Upside In Viant Tech After Upgrade - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:45am   Comments
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone upgraded Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) to Outperform from Market Perform with an $18 price target, implying a 41.9% upside.
  • Viant has several upcoming catalysts as its new software platform, World Without Cookies, generally becomes available. Its sales force investments continue to drive customer additions, and Covid-impacted verticals, like travel and auto, rebound, Boone noted.
  • Boone added that the shares are down 49% from the February initial public offering price, which improves the risk/reward in shares.
  • Price Action: DSP shares traded higher by 4.45% at $13.25 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DSP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JMP SecuritiesUpgradesMarket PerformMarket Outperform
Sep 2021BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

