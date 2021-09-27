3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

United Insurance

The Trade: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Director Alec L. Poitevint II acquired a total of 21550 shares at an average price of $3.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $74,368.00.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped over 12% over the previous five days.

What United Insurance Does: United Insurance Holdings Corp is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States

Oxford Square Capital

The Trade: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H Cohen acquired a total of 13200 shares shares at an average price of $4.09. The insider spent $53,951.97 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 27% since the start of the year.

What Oxford Square Capital Does: Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.

Volt Information Sciences

The Trade: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) SVP/Chief Legal Officer Nancy T Avedissian acquired a total of 2500 shares at an average price of $3.43. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,575.00.

What’s Happening: Volt Information recently upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Volt Information Sciences Does: Volt Information Sciences offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services.