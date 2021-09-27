Color Star Technology To Launch Sports-Related NFTs
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary, Color China, is ready to launch sports-related NFT products in October 2021.
- Color Star's global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP, has forged agreements with many international athletes like Shaquille O'Neal and David Villa to feature and interact on the Color Star platform.
- It is also cooperating with leading athletes from different sports fields to launch NFT products related to those athletes.
- The first set of products will include jerseys, Tourbillon watches designed by the athletes and exclusive training videos.
- Color Star will also integrate these NFT products into the entertainment metaverse.
- Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 2.57% at $0.58 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
