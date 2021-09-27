JinkoSolar Invests $500M To Build Manufacturing Facility In Vietnam
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) is investing $500 million to build a monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam.
- JinkoSolar has begun to work on the facility that will likely have an annual capacity of 7GW to support its existing overseas production facilities.
- The local government approved the PV project in early 2021 and would likely be operational in Q1 2022.
- Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 0.78% at $42.67 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
