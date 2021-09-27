Citi Launches Tech Hub In Bahrain: Zawya
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) launched a global technology hub at its Bahrain offices in collaboration with government-funded labor fund Tamkeen and Bahrain's Economic Development Board (EDB), which are also investors, Zawya reports.
- Citi will hire a minimum of 100 people in coding-related roles each year over the next ten years for the bank's leading platforms, Citi Velocity and Citi FX Policy.
- Tamkeen will subsidize a portion of the salaries and cover training costs locally and abroad.
- The heavily indebted Bahrain received a $10 billion bailout in 2018 from some of its Gulf allies to avoid a credit crunch.
- Price Action: C shares traded higher by 1.15% at $72 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
