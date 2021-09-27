48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares climbed 58% to close at $5.45 on Friday.
- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) surged 40.9% to settle at $25.37 after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) gained 36.9% to close at $3.45. Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) climbed 35.5% to settle at $4.01. Paltalk, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 34.3% to settle at $15.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also said it sees FY21 revenue of $50 million.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) jumped 33.7% to close at $6.90.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) shares rose 25.4% to close at $56.30 following reports suggesting IAC/InterActiveCorp is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal valued at over $2.5 billion.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) gained 25% to settle at $20.00 after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) climbed 21.8% to close at $9.04.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) gained 21.2% to close at $3.72. Metacrine recently said it achieved full enrollment for MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with Nash.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 19.9% to close at $11.56. Nisun International reported 1H sales of $38.9 million, up 188.9% year over year.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 19.6% to close at $10.21. Marin Software recently announced a revenue share agreement with Google.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) surged 16.8% to close at $6.95.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) rose 15.3% to close at $21.00. Natuzzi released Q2 results on Friday.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) climbed 14.9% to close at $53.10 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced acquisition of privately held Kemp for $258 million in cash.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) gained 14.5% to settle at $3.32.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) surged 14.3% to close at $7.60.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) jumped 12.9% to close at $ 11.30. dMY Technology Group III recently said special meeting to approve deal with IonQ is set for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) rose 12.3% to close at $6.90.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) gained 10.7% to close at $4.98.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 9.6% to close at $4.55. Immuron shares dipped over 15% on Thursday as the company said it will not proceed with proposed acquisition of R&D vaccine company.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 8.2% to close at $5.29. Paratek will present new data for NUZYRA at IDWeek 2021 Wednesday, Sept. 29.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares gained 6.8% to close at $0.79 after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) gained 5.4% to close at $11.31. The company’s shares jumped around 65% over the previous month.
Losers
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) fell 21.5% to close at $5.56.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 21.2% to close at $6.11 on Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 21.1% to close at $18.96.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 20.9% to close at $4.04. Onconova Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $4.20 for gross proceeds of $21 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares tumbled 20.8% to close at $21.12 on Friday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) fell 17.9% to close at $10.25. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 17.7% to close at $0.68 after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 15.3% to close at $19.48. Helbiz announced its official arrival in California.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 14.7% to close at $8.68.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NYSE: RGC) fell 14.5% to close at $17.48.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) declined 13.7% to settle at $8.48.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dipped 13.4% to close at $24.24.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 13.1% to close at $4.45 after jumping over 45% on Thursday.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) declined 13.1% to settle at $72.54.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 12.8% to close at $10.17.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) dipped 12% to settle at $7.71. Guggenheim recently initiated coverage on AEye with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 11.3% to close at $11.35. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares surged over 73% on Thursday following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) tumbled 11.2% to close at $10.25.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) fell 10.9% to settle at $3.28.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 9% to close at $3.66. TransCode Therapeutics shares surged 53% on Thursday after the company announced that preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology.
- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 8.3% to settle at $73.22.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 7.7% to close at $31.28. Valneva said it commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 6.3% to close at $149.59. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) fell 5.6% to close at $15.16.
