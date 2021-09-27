 Skip to main content

Signal Informs Outage For Selective Users
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Signal Informs Outage For Selective Users
  • Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp rival, Signal, was down on Monday for some U.S. users due to a hosting outage affecting parts of its service.
  • Affected user reports topped at 1,308 late Sunday, as per Downdetector.com. Most users reported issues sending messages, server connection, and with the app. 
  • Signal tweeted that its service had recovered fully. 
  • Singal's messenger app gained prominence when Elon Musk tweeted in favor of using the app over Whatsapp
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.94% at $349.20 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

