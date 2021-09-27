Here's What To Expect From Amazon's Biggest Hardware Event Of The Year On Tuesday

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to unveil several new products, including new Echo devices, during its annual fall event to be held on Tuesday.

What Happened: Amazon has announced the invitation-only event but without providing details on what to expect from the event.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter that Amazon could unveil a new Alexa-controlled Echo with a wall-mountable 15-inch screen.

Codenamed Hoya, the wall-mounted Echo is designed to be a smart home control panel that can activate appliances, locks and lights and also enable video chat.

Amazon could also announce a second-generation version of the Echo Auto technology, which enables car speakers to be turned into an Alexa device, as per Gurman.

A TV sound bar with Alexa support, codenamed Harmony, that would enable customers to take video calls from their TVs, is also in the works, Gurman noted. This will be similar to Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Portal product.

According to the veteran technology journalist, Amazon could also launch its Vesta home robot and unveil wearables for kids as well as senior citizens following the launch of its Halo fitness tracker recently.

Why It Matters: The event highlights Amazon’s intensified push into the hardware sector and its efforts to better integrate its Echo and TV devices. Last year, Amazon announced updates to Alexa’s software, updated Ring cameras and new Echo speakers as well as Eero routers.

Amazon launched its own branded TV sets earlier this month.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed almost 0.3% higher in Friday’s trading at $3,425.52.

