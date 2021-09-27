Expect 'Bigger Things' With Apple's iPhone 14 With A Complete Redesign, Says Gurman

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 lineup next year is likely to feature a complete redesign and customers can expect new entry-level as well as Pro models, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

What Happened: The relatively minor changes in the iPhone 13 series this year imply that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on “bigger things,” Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Gurman added that Apple will have to get “more dramatic” with next year’s overhaul amid rising competition from Samsung Electronics Co., Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and others.

Why It Matters: Gurman’s latest comments add to speculations that the iPhone 14 lineup next year will feature a new design.

Apple had quietly stopped selling the high-end iPhone SE variant just days after unveiling the iPhone 13 launch earlier this month, fuelling speculation that the tech giant could launch a new iPhone SE line in early 2022, as stated earlier by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It was reported in July that the entire iPhone lineup to be launched in 2022 would be 5G-capable and include the tech giant’s first revamp of its budget handset in two years.

Price Action: Apple shares closed less than 0.1% higher in Friday’s trading at $146.92.

