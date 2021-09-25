EU Rules Could Make USB-C Chargers Mandatory, Apple iPhones May Need Redesign

Last week, the executive arm of the European Union, the European Commission, proposed a new rule that would require all smartphones to adopt USB-C ports for physical charging.

The commission aims to provide one charger for multiple devices in an effort to reduce e-waste.

This has come as a shocker to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which uses its Lightning connector to charge its iPhones.

Apple has argued against the rule and said, “Apple stands for innovation and deeply cares about the customer experience. We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole.”

“We share the European Commission’s commitment to protecting the environment and are already carbon neutral for all of our corporate emissions worldwide,” Apple added.

European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, “European consumers were frustrated long enough about incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers.”

“We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger. This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions,” she added.

However, studies suggest that forcing a single connector standard could harm consumers more than it helps and might not achieve the EC’s goals.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton noted that “with more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that.”

If the new legislation becomes law, many device makers may have only two years to comply with the new regulations.

