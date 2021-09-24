Tech Stock Strategist Gene Munster, Mystery Guest Join Benzinga's PreMarket Prep Crew Sept. 28: What Questions Will You Ask?

One big advantage that special guests have by being interviewed on the PreMarket Prep Show is that we are not limited on time. One big advantage our listeners have is they can ask our guests questions through the live chat feature.

Along these lines, it is time to announce our first segment of "Gene Munster vs. Mystery Guest" at 1 p.m. Sept. 28. Join us for this exciting event with tech stocks strategist Gene Munster— and a special mystery guest — by registering with your VIP access code below.

Since 1995, no one on Wall Street has been more spot-on in the technology sector than Munster, of Loup Funds, and his track record speaks for itself.

He's moved on from being a Wall Street analyst and has started his own venture capital fund. His penchant for looking far into the future for investment opportunities has prompted him to create the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSE: LOUP).

Since becoming public in July 2018, it has yielded 112% based on Thursday’s closing price ($53.73) compared to the opening day closing price ($25.34).

Who is the mystery guest, you ask?

Our first mystery guest has made several tremendous calls on our shows and is excited to match wits with the industry’s top technology analyst. Not only is he proficient at fundamental analysis, but his proprietary technical skills are second to none.

Finally, he incorporates “sentiment” into his investment decisions, which leads to many of his accurate contrarian calls.

What will be the most interesting to watch is not so much what they disagree on, but rather what issues Munster and the mystery guest are both bullish or bearish on.

This is an event you won’t want to miss! Viewing is limited and by invite only. Register today with code PMPMYSTERY28!

Event Registration Deadline: Noon on Sept. 27.

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel.