Why Baidu Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), are trading lower as investors continue to weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Shares of some Chinese companies could also be trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have put pressure on Chinese stocks this year.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021. The firm generated 68% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments in 2020. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

Baidu has a 52-week high of $354.82 and a 52-week low of $120.79.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's moving

