Caesars Entertainment Becomes Jersey Patch Partner For Ice Hockey Team 'Washington Capitals'
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) entered a multi-year partnership with the professional ice hockey team Washington Capitals.
- The agreement calls for placing the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena starting with the 2022-23 NHL season.
- In addition to the home jersey patch, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Caesars Sportsbook expand their partnership with additional Casino, Gaming, and Caesars Rewards programming elements.
- The Washington Capitals will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date.
- Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $111.74 on the last check Friday.
