 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caesars Entertainment Becomes Jersey Patch Partner For Ice Hockey Team 'Washington Capitals'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Caesars Entertainment Becomes Jersey Patch Partner For Ice Hockey Team 'Washington Capitals'
  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZRentered a multi-year partnership with the professional ice hockey team Washington Capitals.
  • The agreement calls for placing the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena starting with the 2022-23 NHL season.
  • In addition to the home jersey patch, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Caesars Sportsbook expand their partnership with additional Casino, Gaming, and Caesars Rewards programming elements.
  • The Washington Capitals will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $111.74 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Caesars Entertainment Inc.
Director Of Caesars Entertainment Sold $552.42 Thousand In Stock
Caesars Entertainment Extends Partnership With Nobu Hospitality
FanDuel, DraftKings Are Dominating US Online Sports Betting Market
Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Caesars And Lucid Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com