Crown Holdings Picks Nevada For New Beverage Can Plant
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) stated that its previously announced Southwestern U.S. aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility will be located in Mesquite, Nevada.
  • The company expects the 355,000 square foot facility in the Mesquite Technology and Commerce Center to begin operations in Q2 of 2023 and create 126 new jobs.
  • The two-line state-of-the-art plant will supply standard and specialty beverage cans to its customers.
  • Price Action: CCK shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $105.05 on the last check Friday.

