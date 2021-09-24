Crown Holdings Picks Nevada For New Beverage Can Plant
- Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCK) stated that its previously announced Southwestern U.S. aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility will be located in Mesquite, Nevada.
- The company expects the 355,000 square foot facility in the Mesquite Technology and Commerce Center to begin operations in Q2 of 2023 and create 126 new jobs.
- The two-line state-of-the-art plant will supply standard and specialty beverage cans to its customers.
- Price Action: CCK shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $105.05 on the last check Friday.
