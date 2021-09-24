 Skip to main content

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $488 to $350.

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Roku's stock was trading about 3.85% lower at $321.63 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $176.63

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2021GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

