Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $488 to $350.

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Roku's stock was trading about 3.85% lower at $321.63 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $176.63