Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $488 to $350.
Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.
Roku's stock was trading about 3.85% lower at $321.63 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $176.63
Latest Ratings for ROKU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2021
|Guggenheim
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings