Corporate Officer Of Palantir Technologies Trades $7.92 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Andrew Stephen Cohen, Corporate Officer at Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Andrew Stephen Cohen exercised options to purchase 281,820 Palantir Technologies shares for $0 on September 23. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $27.02 to $29.08 to raise a total of $7,924,743 from the stock sale.

Cohen still owns a total of 592 shares of Palantir Technologies worth, $16,783.

Palantir Technologies shares are trading down 1.0% at $28.35 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Palantir Technologies's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: Andrew Stephen Cohen BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

