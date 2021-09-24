Elon Musk Splits With Grimes After Three Years Together

Elon Musk may be taking Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to the moon, but his Canadian singer gal-pal Grimes won’t be joining him for that lunar journey — the power couple has split after three years together.

What Happened: The New York Post’s Page Six learned of the breakup from the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO himself, who termed their disunion as “semi-separated.”

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

“Baby X” is a reference to their son X Æ A-Xii Musk, who was born in May 2020, two years after Musk and Grimes became a couple.

How It Happened: The couple were last seen together in public earlier this month during New York City’s Met Gala, where Grimes was part of the parade of high-profile celebrities wearing extravagant and often outrageous fashions. Musk declined to be part of fashionista display for the cameras and joined her inside the event. He later hosted an afterparty at the exclusive Zero Bond club with Grimes in attendance.

Musk was married from 2000 to 2008 to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has six sons — their first child died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. He married actress Talulah Riley in 2010. They divorced in 2012, remarried in 2013 and divorced again in 2016.

Musk has also been linked to actress Amber Heard — her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, accused Musk of having an affair with his wife while they were still married.

Grimes was never married but has been romantically linked with singer Devon Welsh and songwriter-musician Jaime Brooks.

Photo: OnInnovation / Flickr Creative Commons.